Ramaphosa agrees to discuss nuclear with Putin in the future

27 July 2018 - 17:35 By James Macharia
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa clears his face during the Outreach Dialogue session at the Brics Summit in Sandton, Johannesburg on July 27, 2018.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday that a private meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week ended with an agreement that the two countries' governments would discuss a nuclear power deal in future.

Ramaphosa told Putin that South Africa could not proceed with a nuclear expansion for now because the economy was not performing optimally.

"We are not able to proceed with a nuclear build programme. President Putin was quite relaxed about this, he said 'you deal with your issues and when the situation changes we can keep talking about this.' And that's where we left it," Ramaphosa told a news conference at the end of the Brics summit.

- Reuters

