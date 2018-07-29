Business

Treasury receives draft forensic report on Tegeta

29 July 2018 - 12:45 By Timeslive
National Treasury has given all involved parties in the awarding by Eskom of a coal contract to Tegeta and in Transnet’s procurement of locomotives from China South Rail 14 days to respond to the report
Image: Business Times

The National Treasury says it has received the draft forensic report on alleged irregularities in the awarding by Eskom of a coal contract to Tegeta and in Transnet’s procurement of locomotives from China South Rail.

It said on Sunday the report had been given to the relevant parties for comment.

“These parties have been given two weeks to respond.

“Treasury will make the report public once it has reviewed all the comments‚” it said in a statement. In August last year‚ then finance minister Malusi Gigaba ordered a forensic investigation into coal supply agreements between power utility Eskom and the Gupta-owned Tegeta.

This followed a damning interim report handed over to the standing committee on public accounts in which it was recommended that such a probe be undertaken.

The report detailed how Tegeta had started supplying coal to Eskom before clearing regulatory requirements.

