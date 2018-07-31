The high-profile panel looking into suggestions and possible changes to which products Valued Added Tax (VAT) is and isn’t charged on has been given an extra week to conclude its work.

An initial report was expected to be delivered to the National Treasury on June 30‚ but this was extended to July 31. On Tuesday‚ Treasury again extended the deadline to August 6.

“The chair of the Independent Panel of Experts for the review of the current list of VAT zero-rated items‚ Professor Ingrid Woolard‚ today requested from the Minister of Finance an extension of today’s [Tuesday’s] deadline for the submission of its report.