ZANU-PF leads Zimbabwe vote as first election results are released

Zimbabwe’s ruling party took an early lead in the first election of the post-Robert Mugabe era, initial results showed.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) won six parliamentary seats, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission officials including chairwoman Priscilla Chigumba said on Tuesday in the capital, Harare.

Nelson Chamisa’s Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) secured one seat, she said.

With the campaign and balloting having largely been peaceful, the focus now shifts to the credibility of the process and whether the results are accepted, key pillars needed to rebuild the southern African nation after two decades of decline under Mugabe’s rule.

The jury is still out on whether the contest was fair, with observers noting a number of flaws and the opposition alleging there had been a deliberate attempt to frustrate and suppress urban voters.

The tally for the presidential ballot will be announced once results from all provinces are received and verified, Chigumba said. Under Zimbabwean law, the final results must be released by August 4. More than 5.6-million people registered to vote at 10,985 polling stations for the president, 350 lawmakers and local government representatives.