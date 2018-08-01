Foreshore folly: Cape Town's done it again‚ says 'bewildered' architect

The architect of the scrapped multibillion-rand plan to develop Cape Town city centre’s Foreshore says he is baffled by the city council decision to go back to the drawing board.

Robert Silke‚ who designed the winning bid submitted by Mitchell du Plessis Associates‚ said the July announcement by city manager Lungelo Mbandazayo that two years of work would be scrapped had set back the process of “completing our broken city ... by years‚ if not decades”.

Silke’s design was an attempt to sort out “Solly’s Folly” — the Foreshore freeways proposed by city engineer Solly Morris but left unfinished in the 1970s when the money ran out.