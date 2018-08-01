Business

Siza Mzimela appointed as acting CEO of SA Express

01 August 2018 - 21:11 By Ernest Mabuza
Siza Mzimela has been appointed as the acting CEO for SA Express
Image: PICTURE: JAMES OATWAY

The board of South African Express Airways (SA Express)‚ with concurrence from Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan‚ has appointed Siza Mzimela as the new acting CEO of the airline.

The current acting CEO‚ Matsietsi Mokholo‚ will be taking up a new position in the Presidency.

Mokholo will hand over to Mzimela over the next two weeks.

Mzimela is a former CEO of South African Airways (SAA) and has more than 20 years’ aviation experience.

The ministry of public enterprises and the board of SA Express said Mzimela had been part of the ministerial intervention team that was appointed in May to stabilise the airline’s operations‚ its finances‚ and to identify options to recapitalise the airline given its immediate short-term liquidity problems.

The board thanked Mokholo for her hard work as part of the intervention team that ensured that the airline was ready to commence commercial operations after the Civil Aviation Authority suspended its Air Operators Certificates and its Certificates of Airworthiness in May this year.

READ MORE

Gordhan will take the reins at SAA as the ailing airline is moved to the public enterprises ministry

Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises ministry will now control the ailing South African Airlways (SAA)‚ after President Cyril Ramamphosa transferred ...
Business
3 hours ago

SA Express can fly two planes again but 19 remain grounded

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has cleared SA Express to fly again‚ but it has only granted airworthiness certificates to two of ...
Business
6 days ago

Legal process to merge ailing SAA and SA Express takes off

Challenge is to ensure merged entity does not inherit operational problems of both airlines
Business
17 days ago

