The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said on Wednesday afternoon that it was still waiting for an official response from the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) on its request that its safety permit be extended.

The statement came hours after the regulator announced that Prasa was currently operating trains without a valid safety permit. The regulator said Prasa’s permit‚ which was previously issued with special conditions‚ expired at midnight on July 31.

The regulator said it had taken a decision not to issue a permit until it was satisfied that Prasa’s planned interventions addressed the current safety concerns.

“The RSR is of the opinion that Prasa cannot demonstrate to the RSR that it has the ability‚ commitment and resources to properly assess and effectively control the risks to assets and safety of its customers‚ staff‚ contractors‚ visitors and others who may be affected by its railway operations‚” the regulator said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

However‚ Prasa said it held a held a meeting with the regulator a week earlier‚ on July 25‚ where the RSR raised three critical areas for Prasa to address.

These were a condition assessment of all assets under Prasa‚ that Prasa should submit a plan around its modernisation programme and the filling of critical work grade vacancies.