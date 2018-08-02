Apple: The world’s first (almost) trillion-dollar company in 10 amazing facts

In early trade on Thursday, Apple's market captitalisation approached the $1-trillion mark. Here are 10 fascinating facts about Apple, the world's biggest company:

1. The worst investment decision ever

Apple’s two founders, Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, are well known. What is less well known is that there was a third founding member, Ronald Wayne.

Wayne sold his 10% stake in the company for $800 just 12 days after it was founded in April 1976. He received a further $1,500 payout. If he had stuck with the company, his share would now be worth $100bn.

2. The first Apple computer did not have a keyboard or screen

Apple’s first product, the Apple 1, was basically a motherboard. It didn’t have a keyboard, monitor or case. Some users made their own wooden cases and added keyboards.