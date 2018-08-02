Despite not having a valid safety permit to operate‚ the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said it ran trains because it would have been completely impractical to stop operations for 32 hours.

Prasa said‚ through spokesperson Nana Zenani‚ that‚ had it ceased running‚ it would have resulted in “an inability of almost 2-million commuters to reach their places of work”. Many of those people were not able to afford alternate means of transport.

On top of that‚ Zenani said‚ there would also have been “an inability of Transnet to traverse our network‚ costing million of rands to the economy”.

The Prasa statement came amid a fight between itself and the Rail Safety Regulator (RSR)‚ after the regulator said that the rail agency’s safety permit had expired on July 31.

Prasa had applied for an extension‚ but it hadn’t immediately been granted. Only on Thursday was Prasa granted a temporary safety permit by the RSR.

The rail agency said it was pleased that an agreement has been reached with the RSR‚ saying that the temporary reprieve would allow the safety regulator to scrutinise submission for the renewal of the safety permit application.

Prasa board chair‚ Khanyisile Kweyama‚ said‚ “Prasa takes the operation of a state rail system as an integral part of Prasa’s statutory mandate. We have been working hard to ensure that the improvement of safety is placed at its rightful place and‚ we with the time given to us by RSR‚ we make sure that management addresses all the safety issues they have identified.”