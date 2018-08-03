Business

NUM to seek members approval on latest wage offer by Eskom

03 August 2018 - 11:17 By Reuters
Image: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) will seek a mandate from its members to seal a wage agreement with struggling state-run power firm Eskom, a union source said on Friday.

Although Eskom is on a cost-cutting drive as it tries to emerge from a financial crisis, it caved in to union demands for higher pay after protesting workers forced some of its generating units to be switched off, leading to power outages in Africa's most industrialised economy.

The Solidarity trade union said on Thursday it had accepted a wage offer from Eskom, but the other two bigger unions, including NUM, were yet to respond. 

Most read

  1. Cyril Ramaphosa's land shock makes rand plunge 16c in an hour Business
  2. ZANU-PF leads Zimbabwe vote as first election results are released Business
  3. Early results show Zanu-PF leading in Zimbabwe election Business
  4. Foreshore folly: Cape Town's done it again‚ says 'bewildered' architect Business
  5. SARS anti-corruption manager reinstated Business

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa wins presidential election
LISTEN to UCT choir’s moving song dedicated to late professor Bongani Mayosi
X