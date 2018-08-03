What are the safety concerns around Prasa trains?

It remains unclear precisely what “safety concerns” led to the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) to not renew the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s (Prasa) safety permit.

Prasa transports nearly two-million commuters on its trains.

United National Transport Union (Untu) General Secretary Steve Harris said they had no luck finding out exactly what “safety concerns” worried the RSR.

“This is the dilemma that we found ourselves with‚” he said.

But in an interview with TimesLIVE he sketched out some of the general issues related to train safety.

The regulator caused a stir when it announced that was not renewing the safety permit‚ which expired at midnight on July 31. Prasa applied for an extension and was granted a temporary safety permit on Thursday that will be valid until the end of August.

Harris said some of the problems faced by Prasa included cable theft‚ manual authorisations‚ unsafe coaches and the need to keep the trains running.

“You’d be shocked to see the state of the coaches. It so happens that from time to time they just send out the train sets just to get the people moving and hoping that nothing will break down‚” he said.