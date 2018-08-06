Business

Eskom offers workers R10‚000 payment in wage talks

06 August 2018 - 12:10 By Theto Mahlakoana
Negotiations between Eskom and unions have dragged on for more than two months.
Eskom workers have until Wednesday to accept or reject a new wage offer that includes once-off cash payments of R10‚000.

This comes after the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) intervened in the wage talks between Eskom and unions‚ crafting a settlement proposal on Friday.

Talks between Eskom and unions hit a stumbling block after the cash-strapped power utility said it would not pay bonuses as part of the wage increase package. Workers demanded 12% of their annual pay as bonuses.

The negotiations have dragged on for more than two months.

According to the CCMA proposal seen by Business Day‚ wages would rise by 7.5% in 2018 and 7% in 2019 and 2020. Housing allowances would be adjusted in line with consumer price inflation for the three-year period of the agreement.

However‚ the document stipulates that unions "reserve the legal right to challenge the non-payment of bonuses". Unions argue that workers have met their contractual performance-agreement targets and therefore deserve bonuses.

- BusinessLIVE

