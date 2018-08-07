Amcu digs in for fight over looming mine job cuts

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) vowed on Tuesday to intensify their efforts to stop Impala Platinum mine shedding up to 13‚000 jobs.

“Losing your job is a harrowing experience – especially in South Africa today with its unemployment rate rising to 27.2% in the second quarter of this year. As we all know‚ this is also by the narrow definition of unemployment and real unemployment stands much higher‚” said Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa at a media briefing on the looming cuts.

Mathunjwa said the union would monitor the situation closely and do everything possible to exercise the mandate of its members‚ including embarking on industrial action where necessary.

Impala Platinum announced plans last week to shed as many as 13‚000 jobs over two years.