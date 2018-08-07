Business

Silver lining for iconic krugerrand

07 August 2018 - 11:57 By Suthentira Govender
The silver krugerrand will bear the same iconic design as the gold bullion.
The silver krugerrand will bear the same iconic design as the gold bullion.
Image: Twitter@JackHuntCoin

For the first time in its 51-year history‚ the iconic krugerrand is going silver.

Prestige Bullion‚ a joint venture between Rand Refinery and the South African Mint‚ announced it will begin sales of a one-ounce silver bullion krugerrand this month.

The silver krugerrand will be produced in unlimited mintage‚ dependent on market appetite and linked to the daily price of silver.

The introduction of the silver bullion krugerrand makes this the first time in its 51-year history that the krugerrand is produced in a metal other than 22-carat gold.

The specification‚ finish and elements of the design are instantly recognisable‚ as the krugerrand has not changed since its introduction in 1967.

The new silver bullion coin will also bear the same iconic design as the gold bullion krugerrand featuring the springbok designed by Coert Steynberg on the reverse side. The obverse side of the coin features the bust of Paul Kruger designed by Otto Shultz surrounded by 200 serrations.

Due to legislation and because it is not gold‚ the new coin features a denomination of R1‚ even though it is worth a lot more.

Richard Collocott‚ a director of Prestige Bullion said: “The silver bullion coin will allow those wishing to invest in krugerrands an even greater choice when diversifying their portfolio at an affordable price point.

“Trust and consistency are the values that have made the krugerrand great and we are confident that the new coin will quickly standout and be counted with its peers.

“The new silver krugerrand joins Prestige Bullion’s flagship gold bullion krugerrand offering one complete bullion solution to investors. The one-ounce silver bullion coin was developed to serve as a reliable and attainable investment in the krugerrand.

“For over 50 years‚ the gold bullion krugerrand has put South African gold and enduring value in the hands of investors around the world‚” added Collocott.

READ MORE: 

New Madiba banknotes go into circulation to mark 100th birthday

You will soon find former president Nelson Mandela at your closest cashier as new coins and banknotes commemorating his 100th birthday go into ...
News
1 month ago

Design with a Midas touch: creatives honour SA's iconic Krugerrand

Top artists and designers have created special pieces in celebration of the Krugerrand’s 50th birthday
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Basotho blanket meets Krugerrand in fashion first

Designer Thabo Makhetha's Basotho Blanket “Legacy Cape” celebrates 50 years of the Krugerrand's existence
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Liberty trying to trace members of funds closed in error Business
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa's land shock makes rand plunge 16c in an hour Business
  3. ZANU-PF leads Zimbabwe vote as first election results are released Business
  4. Impala Platinum to close 5 mines in major restructuring Business
  5. Apple: The world’s first (almost) trillion-dollar company in 10 amazing facts Business

Latest Videos

‘No one deserves to be raped!’ - Khensani Maseko’s last Instagram post before ...
Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa wins presidential election
X