Treasury cracks whip on subcontracting regulations

Demands are being placed on contractors with provincial and local governments that they pay 30 percent of their contracts in cash in lieu of being subcontracted with 30 percent of the value of the contract as provided for in the preferential procurement regulations.

Treasury said in a statement on Tuesday that it had received complaints about this abuse of the regulations‚ which stipulate that 30 percent of public procurement contracts be subcontracted to designated groups.

It has called on provincial treasuries to ensure that organs of state in provincial and local government abide by the regulations and report any interruptions to public projects on the basis of the 30 percent subcontracting requirement to law enforcement agencies.