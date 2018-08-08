Tesla to go private? Elon Musk makes $82-billion gambit to silence critics

“The reason for doing this is all about creating the environment for Tesla to operate best,” Musk, 47, wrote in an email to employees. He said wild swings in the carmaker’s stock price are a “major distraction” to Tesla workers, who are all shareholders. And he said that being public “puts enormous pressure on Tesla to make decisions that may be right for a given quarter, but not necessarily right for the long-term.”

Separately, Tesla, which has picked Shanghai as the location of its new gigafactory, is counting on the city’s government to help obtain loans from some of the biggest Chinese banks to fund the planned facility, according to people familiar with the matter.

At least four lenders have begun the appraisal process on the loans, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Some banks have signed confidentiality agreements with the Shanghai government and Tesla, and are in advanced negotiations, they said.

Biggest Buyout

To take Tesla private, Musk would have to pull off the largest leveraged buyout in history, surpassing Texas electric utility TXU’s in 2007. And Tesla doesn’t fit the typical profile of a company that can raise tens of billions of dollars of debt to fund such a deal.

It’s lost money on an operating basis every year since going public and has been burning through billions of dollars amid the struggle to iron out production issues with its Model 3 sedan. Neither Musk’s tweets nor his blog post make mention of how the company would pay for it.

Tesla closed at $379.57, up 11% from Monday. Viewed differently, though, the stock ended the day about 10% below the $420 price Musk said he’d pay to take the company private, highlighting the doubts traders have about his ability to pull the deal off.