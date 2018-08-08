Business

'We are losing R2bn a year' - Implats explains why it must cut jobs

08 August 2018 - 07:15 By Allan Seccombe
Amcu threatens to bring all Impala platinum operations to a halt.
Amcu threatens to bring all Impala platinum operations to a halt.
Image: NADINE HUTTON

While the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has threatened to bring all of Impala Platinum’s South African mines to a standstill around the loss of 13‚000 jobs‚ the world’s second-largest platinum miner says it cannot afford to take a lengthy strike at its 11 shafts in Rustenburg and two mines in Limpopo.

"It could put the entire company at risk‚ something we are trying very hard to avoid‚" company spokesman Johan Theron told Business Day.

Theron said Implats is undertaking a R2.7-billion restructuring programme after six years of trying to find alternatives.

"We’ve been losing up to R2-billion a year over the past six years and we’ve reached a point [where] we have to do something to save as many jobs as we can."

Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa on Monday proposed that the government nationalise the five of 11 shafts that Implats has proposed closing or selling over the next two years.

He threatened that if talks with Implats failed and all Amcu’s avoidance measures were not considered and "put in practice"‚ then Amcu would bring the company’s South African mines to a complete halt.

"We’ll hit them where it matters most. We’ll ask for secondary strikes . . . so if Impala owns mines in Limpopo‚ we will make sure that not one ounce of platinum will leave the ground. We are capable of doing that. We are not bluffing‚" Mathunjwa said.

READ MORE

Platinum in pain but price may gain

'If both Lonmin's and Impala's proposed cuts come to pass, we probably should be in a healthy deficit in platinum by 2021'
Business
3 days ago

Impala Platinum to close 5 mines in major restructuring

Impala Platinum‚ the world’s second-largest platinum miner‚ is cutting its future production to 520‚000oz of platinum and slashing the number of its ...
Business
6 days ago

It’s man vs machine as Implats faces up to change

Platinum miner has tough calls to make to lift Rustenburg mine
Business
1 month ago

Implats slashes its losses but still struggles with Rustenburg

Although the business has managed to narrow its loss, it is undergoing an operational review where it's also harvesting three shafts this year
Business
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Essential tips on how to fund your retirement income Business
  2. Liberty trying to trace members of funds closed in error Business
  3. Cyril Ramaphosa's land shock makes rand plunge 16c in an hour Business
  4. Eskom offers workers R10‚000 payment in wage talks Business
  5. ZANU-PF leads Zimbabwe vote as first election results are released Business

Latest Videos

Musk considers taking Tesla private
‘No one deserves to be raped!’ - Khensani Maseko’s last Instagram post before ...
X