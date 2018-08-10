JSE ends week lower as banks and retailers retreat on rand’s plunge

The JSE closed slightly weaker on Friday as emerging-market contagion kept investors on the sidelines in thin trade.

Banks slumped more than 3% while gold stocks jumped more than 4% on the day. Volumes at the close were just more than R13-billion as many investors took a long weekend after the Women’s Day public holiday on Thursday.

Trading was dominated by the weak rand‚ falling 3% at one point to an annual low of R14.15 to the dollar after a sharp retreat in the Turkish lira.

The lira shed 20% in intraday trade after US President Donald Trump tweeted that the US would double tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminium.

Umkhulu Consulting analyst Adam Phillips said there was a real danger that further weakness in the lira could wipe out the Turkish banking system.

“We have seen a massive movement in the Turkish currency‚ falling 70% this year‚” he said.