New Zealand gave a R4,5-million grant to create a human catapult

In Queenstown, New Zealand, the stakes have been raised in the adrenaline experience market. There’s now a “catapult” that launches participants almost 152 metres into the air at a speed of up to 97km/h.

It’s not for the faint of heart, or those with a fear of heights, necessarily.

On a bungee jump,it’s your decision when and how to step off the elevated platform and let the thick elasticized cord yank you back up—requiring you to push past your nerves. But once you are secured into the Nevis Catapult “you’re kind of committed,” says Henry van Asch, co-founder of A.J. Hackett Bungy New Zealand, the company behind the new thrill ride, and which first introduced commercial bungee jumping 30 years ago.

The idea for the catapult, has been on van Asch’s mind for longer.Before he and Hackett became the bane of nervous parents everywhere, they were bungee jumping through France. “At one point I stretched the bungee out between two big bridges and did a similar thing,” says van Asch of the inspiration for today’s mechanism.

“We started designing it in earnest three years ago,” says van Asch. “First, it took about a year to work through what we wanted people to experience in terms of emotional, physical, and intellectual processes. Then two years ago we really got into the technical and mechanical design of it.”