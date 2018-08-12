A question that needs to be posed is whether additional zero-rating of more products will benefit the poor or whether there should be other means to assist the poor.

University of North West Business School economist Professor Raymond Parsons made this comment following recommendations by an independent panel on Friday‚ which said that more food and non-food items should be zero-rated.

The panel was appointed by Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene to review the current list of 19 zero-rated food items for Valued Added Tax (VAT) purposes.

In its report‚ the panel recommended that other items should be zero-rated‚ including sanitary products‚ school uniforms‚ nappies for babies and adults‚ white bread and flour.

The panel’s report was released on Friday by Nene for public comment. The period for comment will close on August 31.

Nene established the panel following the increase of VAT from 14% to 15% with effect from April 1.