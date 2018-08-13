The number of female leaders at SA’s top companies remains exactly the same as it was in 2015‚ and has even dropped since 2012‚ new research shows.

This is despite South Africa’s push for gender transformation in senior positions.

The report shows that there has been moderate progress in gender transformation at executive level‚ but none whatsoever at CEO level.

The research was conducted by search firm Jack Hammer for its annual publication. It investigates the leadership landscape in South Africa and the rest of Africa.

This year‚ research focused on the management makeup of South Africa’s Top 40 listed companies‚ as well as a random selection of 40 other large-to-medium-sized organisations with offices in SA (called ‘the Broad 40’).

“It really does appear that the corner office is the final frontier for women in the country‚” said Advaita Naidoo‚ COO of Jack Hammer.