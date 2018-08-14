New owners of Barbrook and Lily mines expect to restart operations within six months

The new owners of the distressed Vantage Goldfields mining group expect to reopen the gates of both the Barbrook and Lily mines within the next six months.

On February 5 2016 a tragic accident at the Lily mine trapped three employees underground and ultimately pushed the company into business rescue.

Black-owned mining company Siyakhula Sonke Empowerment Corporation (SSC)‚ with the assistance of a R190m loan from the Industrial Development Corporation‚ has purchased a 74% stake in Vantage.

Speaking in Sandton on Tuesday‚ CEO Fred Arendse said R250m capital expenditure had been secured to restart operations and commence production at the Barbrook and Lily mines.