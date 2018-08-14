Business

Surprise rebound in mining production in June

14 August 2018 - 14:25 By Sunita Menon
June’s star performer was platinum mines that increased their output by 28.2% from the same month in 2017
June’s star performer was platinum mines that increased their output by 28.2% from the same month in 2017
Image: Gallo Images

South African mining production rebounded to 2.8% annual growth in June‚ surprising economists who had expected a contraction or‚ at best‚ small growth.

The decline in May’s mining production was revised to 1.8% from the previously reported 2.6%. This means mining may help South Africa escape a recession as defined by two consecutive quarters of a contracting GDP.

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) reported on Tuesday that the three-month seasonally adjusted growth for mining production for June — the figure used to calculate mining’s contribution to second quarter GDP — came to 0.8%.

This will help counter the negative contributions from manufacturing which Stats SA reported a 0.1% contraction to the second quarter’s GDP‚ and retail trade sales‚ which also contributed a 0.1% contraction.

June’s star performer was platinum mines that increased their output by 28.2% from the same month in 2017‚ followed by diamond mines‚ which increased annual output by 18.7%.

Stats SA’s index of volume of mining production‚ which was set to 100 in 2015‚ rose to 108.3 in June from 98.6 points in May. The index was 105.3 points in June 2017.

The total value of sales in current prices from South African mines came to R44.4-billion in June‚ up from R41.6-billion in May and R40.7-billion in June 2017.

BusinessLIVE

READ MORE:

Gold Fields to cut up to 1‚560 jobs at South Deep mine

Gold Fields is preparing to lay off up to 1‚560 people at its loss-making South Deep mine‚ marking yet another attempt at restoring the operation ...
Business
9 hours ago

Mantashe lashes Gold Fields over job cuts

Mining company Gold Fields' announcement of its plans to cut up to 1‚560 jobs has prompted a stern reaction from Mineral Resources Minister Gwede ...
Business
4 hours ago

Retrenchments in mines around Sun City threaten business

Retrenchments in mines surrounding the Sun City resort in the North West have a “grave” impact on the establishment‚ parliament’s portfolio committee ...
Business
10 hours ago

Most read

  1. Economist warns about additional zero-rating recommendations Business
  2. New Zealand gave a R4,5-million grant to create a human catapult Business
  3. Tesla to go private? Elon Musk makes $82-billion gambit to silence critics Business
  4. SAA set to cut pilot, flight attendant jobs Business
  5. SA is the biggest loser in international property rights report Business

Latest Videos

Here is what you need to know about new NPA boss Dr Silas Ramaite
Dozens feared dead in Italy bridge collapse
X