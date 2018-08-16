The rand staged a modest recovery in mid-morning trade on Thursday‚ with sentiment around the local currency and broader emerging-market assets remaining fragile.

The magnitude of the recent slide has raised inflation concerns‚ as concerns mount that the local economy possibly contracted in the second quarter.

A contraction will mean that SA is in a technical recession‚ which is defined as two successive quarters of contraction. The scenario will punch holes in the “new dawn” narrative championed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.