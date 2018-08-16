Fuel and vehicle sales declined by 2.2% during the second quarter‚ increasing the likelihood that South Africa suffered a recession during the first half of 2018.

The June motor industry sales figures released by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) on Thursday followed its June retail and wholesale reports‚ which are all part of the trade component of GDP. Wednesday’s retail sales report showed it would contribute a 0.4% decline to the second quarter GDP compared to the same period in 2017.

The quarter-on-quarter drop in retail sales was more severe at 1.7%‚ Investec Bank economist Lara Hodes said in a note on Wednesday. In the first quarter‚ trade declined by 3.1%‚ contributing to the country’s overall 2.2% quarterly drop in GDP.

Earlier on Thursday‚ Stats SA reported wholesale trade would contribute a positive 0.1% to the second quarter’s GDP. Measured in rand‚ wholesale is larger than retail because it includes fuel.