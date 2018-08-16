Business

NUM confirms Eskom dispute is now over possible dismissals

16 August 2018 - 14:02 By Timeslive
Eskom Medupi Power Station.
Image: Business Times

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Thursday it has resolved to sign Eskom's three-year agreement on wages and condition of employment – provided that the power utility does not press ahead with disciplinary action following investigations into acts of sabotage and other criminal conduct.

"The NUM‚ as the majority union at Eskom‚ is prepared and ready to sign the agreement - any time‚ any day. Eskom has agreed in principle with the unions on salary adjustment of 7.5% in 2018/19‚ 7% in 2019/20 and 7% in 2020/21 for all bargaining unit employees‚" said NUM president Joseph Montisetsi in a statement.

"On the issue of taking disciplinary action against our members‚ we are saying the matter could be resolved outside the bargaining unit. We are ready to meet Eskom outside the bargaining unit.

"The NUM wants to make it clear that it is against any move to dismiss any worker‚" added Montisetsi.

Business Day reported that Eskom has lodged a mutual-interest dispute at the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) over the stance by the NUM and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) on how Eskom should deal with the employees who took part in the illegal strikes when negotiations over salaries hit impasses.

By declaring a mutual-interest dispute‚ Eskom wants the CCMA to start an arbitration process into the matter.

