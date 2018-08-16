Parliament committee concerned about small number of women in mining industry
Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Labour says it is concerned about the low number of women employed in the mining industry.
The committee went on an oversight visit to Sibanye-Stillwater’s Beatrix Mine in Welkom‚ during which it noted the low number of women employed.
“The committee was told that the mine didn’t employ a lot of women especially for underground jobs that have been historically considered ‘too hard for women’‚ such as rock drillers‚” the committee said.
The committee said the view that mining was a man’s job was unfortunate and based on an attitude of patriarchy.
“The committee believes that choosing certain jobs for women is discriminatory and contributes to the problem of unemployment in the country‚ where women constitute the majority of the population.”