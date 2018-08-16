Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Labour says it is concerned about the low number of women employed in the mining industry.

The committee went on an oversight visit to Sibanye-Stillwater’s Beatrix Mine in Welkom‚ during which it noted the low number of women employed.

“The committee was told that the mine didn’t employ a lot of women especially for underground jobs that have been historically considered ‘too hard for women’‚ such as rock drillers‚” the committee said.