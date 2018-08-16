We must end ‘looting fiefdoms’ at SAA‚ says Scopa chair

Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) chairman Themba Godi has called for the restructuring of the South African Airways (SAA) to end "looting fiefdoms" at the national carrier.

Godi made the comment following an intense grilling of the SAA board and executive management at Airways Park in Kempton Park on Thursday. The committee was dealing with challenges confronting the airline.

During the engagement with the board it was agreed that SAA subsidiaries‚ particularly Mango and SAA Technical‚ were running their own show with impunity.

Godi said that aircraft components are being stolen "like there is no tomorrow".