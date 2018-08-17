Emotional Elon Musk opens up about an 'excruciating' year

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has described the past year as “excruciating” and acknowledged that he was taking a heavy toll personally because of his relentless work schedule.

The South African-born Musk‚ who is blazing a trail with his Tesla electric cars and rocket company SpaceX‚ has courted controversy recently with his bizarre outbursts and tweets.

“This past year has been the most difficult and painful year of my career. It was excruciating‚” the chairman and chief executive of Tesla told The New York Times in an interview published on Thursday.

Musk “choked up” during the interview‚ saying that his work schedule had almost seen him miss his brother’s wedding and admitting that he spent the full 24 hours of his 47th birthday in June at work. “All night — no friends‚ nothing‚” he said.