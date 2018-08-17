Business

SAA staff blocked from reading negative articles on work laptops and phones

17 August 2018 - 15:52 By Zingisa Mvumvu
Scopa chairperson Themba Godi said he was concerned that SAA staff cannot access news that is negative about the company they work for on their work phones and laptops
Scopa chairperson Themba Godi said he was concerned that SAA staff cannot access news that is negative about the company they work for on their work phones and laptops
Image: SAA

Staff at beleaguered national carrier the South African Airways (SAA) cannot access media articles criticising the state entity on their work laptops and smartphones.

This is according to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) chairman Themba Godi‚ who described the moved as uncalled for. He criticised the entity’s decision to deny staff information about the institution they worked for.

“At SAA staff cannot access news that is negative about the company they work for on the work phones and laptops‚" said Godi following Scopa's three-day visit to SAA which ended on Thursday.

Godi also warned Transnet‚ who he and his team were set to visit on Friday‚ not to go down the same route as it only served to alienate its own workers from what has been happening at the company.

Meanwhile‚ in a statement released by parliament on Friday‚ Scopa told the Transnet board and management to “stop the looting”.

Scopa said the business was able to sustain itself because it made money due to it being a monopoly.

“The alleged corruption and looting of resources is what is impacting negatively on Transnet‚” the statement said.

READ MORE:

We must end ‘looting fiefdoms’ at SAA‚ says Scopa chair

Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) chairman Themba Godi has called for the restructuring of the South African Airways (SAA) to end ...
Business
1 day ago

Looting syndicate 'running amok' at SAA Technical

The South African Airways (SAA) Technical division is under siege from a syndicate stealing aircraft components which‚ if not nipped in the bud‚ has ...
Business
2 days ago

Suspended Transnet execs could face criminal charges‚ warns Popo Molefe

Transnet board chairman Popo Molefe has indicated that criminal and civil actions may have to be pursued against troubled chief executive Siyabonga ...
Business
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Looting syndicate 'running amok' at SAA Technical Business
  2. Five steps to financial freedom Business
  3. Retrenchments in mines around Sun City threaten business Business
  4. Gold Fields to cut up to 1‚560 jobs at South Deep mine Business
  5. This is why the rand is nose-diving Business

Latest Videos

End of an era: Aretha Franklin dies at 76
High school pupil bust being drunk at school
X