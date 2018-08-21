Prasa was on verge of financial collapse at end of last financial year‚ leaked report reveals

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) was on the verge of a financial collapse at the end of the last financial year when it made a previously undisclosed loss of R1.7-billion.

The accumulated loss at the end of March 2017 was R4.4-billion.

This has emerged from a leaked report of the auditor-general related to the 2016/17 financial statements‚ details of which were disclosed by Democratic Alliance's parliamentary portfolio committee member on transport Manny de Freitas and member of the portfolio committee on police Zakhele Mbhele at a media briefing on Tuesday.

Prasa has still not tabled its annual report for the 2016/17 financial year even though it was required to do so by end-September of 2017 by the Public Finance Management Act. It is now about 318 days overdue.

The agency has been wracked by allegations of corruption related to the procurement of rolling stock.