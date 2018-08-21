R1m JSE fine for Steinhoff

Steinhoff International was fined R1m and received a public censure from the JSE on Tuesday morning for twice failing to pass on news of credit ratings cuts to investors.

The first occurrence was on December 7‚ when Moody’s published on its website that it had cut Steinhoff’s credit rating by four rungs from Baa3 — one notch above junk — to B1‚ dropping the furniture retailer directly into "highly speculative" and jumping over the three levels of "non-investment grade".

Moody’s made this announcement a day after Steinhoff announced the resignation of its CEO Markus Jooste and said "new information has come to light today which relates to accounting irregularities requiring further investigation".