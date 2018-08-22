The board of the Community Schemes Ombud Service has served a possible suspension letter to its chief ombud‚ advocate Seeng Letele‚ and chief financial officer‚ Themba Mabuya‚ amid allegations that they were grossly negligent‚ dishonest and in dereliction of duty in their investment of surplus funds into VBS Bank.

They also stand accused of failing to provide relevant information to the board‚ relating to other investments. The board has given Letele and Mabuya until Thursday to make representations on the question of their suspension.

In a statement on Wednesday‚ the Community Schemes Ombud Service board said it is investigating the allegations "with a view to possibly instituting disciplinary proceedings".