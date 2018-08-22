Female buyers are dominating Gauteng's property market‚ and nearly half are buying their own vehicles too. But married couples still own the swankiest homes.

Cindy Bezuidenhout‚ lead analyst at Lightstone Property‚ said their data clearly shows that female buyers have been steadily increasing since 2016‚ noticeably overtaking the male and married couple markets. According to Bezuidenhout‚ this trend could be indicative of female buyers becoming more economically empowered.

Reviewing the volume of sales by buyer type in the four main provinces since 2013‚ single female owners largely dominate in Gauteng and‚ by a smaller margin‚ in the Eastern Cape.

Married couples outweigh other buyer types in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal‚ followed consecutively by single female and male buyers.