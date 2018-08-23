Business

Eskom expects to reduce staff by 7,000 in five years

23 August 2018 - 14:19 By Reuters
Eskom employs 47,000 people and has powerful labour unions.
Image: REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

State-run power utility Eskom expects to have 7,000 less staff in five years from now, Marion Hughes a senior manager at the utility that is struggling to emerge from a financial crisis said on Thursday.

Eskom employs 47,000 people and has powerful labour unions, some allied with the ruling ANC and others more militant, that have said they will resist attempts to cut the workforce and fight moves to privatise the company.

