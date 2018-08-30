Nigeria orders MTN to refund $8.13bn

Nigeria's central bank has ordered South African telecoms giant MTN to refund $8.13-billion (R118.6-billion) that it allegedly illegally repatriated and fined four banks involved in the transfer.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said in a statement late Wednesday that MTN had not obtained approval before transfering the funds.

The banks had breached foreign exchange rules by failing to verify if the company had met all the requirements, it added.

The head-to-head dispute brings together the biggest telecoms group in Africa and the continent's biggest market.

"The CBN has asked the managements of the banks and MTN Nigeria Communications Limited to immediately refund the sum of $8,134,312,397.63, illegally repatriated by the company to the coffers of the Central Bank of Nigeria," CBN said.

Standard Chartered Bank, Citibank Nigeria Limited, Stanbic IBTC Bank Limited and Diamond Bank Plc were found to have helped MTN illegally repatriate $8.134 billion between 2007 and 2015, in breach of Nigeria's foreign exchange and anti-money laundering laws, it said.