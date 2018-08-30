What your financial adviser should be telling you about investing offshore

Offshore investing for a South African investor is all about diversification. The world is a big place and, by keeping your investments in only one jurisdiction, you're missing out on other opportunities offered by offshore investing. These include the advantages of tax and growing markets, which can significantly increase your wealth.

Your financial adviser should raise the following subjects with you:

The risks of investing offshore

It’s always important to understand the risks to which you are exposing your money when you take it offshore. There is always additional risk due to different legislations and currencies. Currency movements, for example, may result in the rand value of your investment fluctuating even though the actual investment has done well.

To counteract such risks, financial advisers should help you develop an offshore investment strategy that considers both your risk appetite and investment goals. It’s important to understand this risk dynamic before committing to any investment.

Why you need money offshore

All investors have different reasons for taking their money offshore. You may want to send your child to a foreign university, enjoy an international holiday or even retire on a tropical island. Perhaps you want to earn profits in a global currency? Offshore investing gives you the ability to invest in the international currency and market of your choice.

Your financial adviser should make a concerted effort to understand your reasons for taking money offshore and develop a strategy that is suited to your purposes.