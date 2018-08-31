Business

Eskom strikers must answer to sabotage

31 August 2018 - 08:58 By Staff Reporter
Eskom and unions signed a wage agreement ending three months of negotiations.
Eskom and unions signed a wage agreement ending three months of negotiations.
Image: Penwell Dlamini

Workers who vandalised Eskom property in acts of sabotage meant to affect the power grid during a wage strike will have to face disciplinary action‚ the utility confirmed on Friday.

This has led Eskom to lodge a dispute at the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA)‚ to start an arbitration process on the matter.

On Friday‚ Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe confirmed that the utility had not compromised on this issue. 

Eskom strike ends as unions accept 7.5% pay increase

Eskom has finally signed a three-year wage agreement with trade unions following three months of gruelling talks that deadlocked numerous times and ...
Business
1 day ago

“NUM and Numsa withdrew their demand for the disciplinary action to be dropped as a pre-condition for them signing the wage agreement‚” he said on his Twitter account.

“Disciplinary action will continue in line with the standard procedures. “Each case will be dealt with on its merits‚ as has been the case all along.”

The illegal strike action in June and July resulted in Eskom being forced to implement load shedding. The wage deal will see workers get 7.5% increases for 2018 and 7% for 2019 and 2020.

Most read

  1. South African farmers play chicken with Trump tariffs Business
  2. Driving stats show how wheels are coming off economy Business
  3. 'I do not think I did anything deliberately wrong' - Steinhoff CFO Business
  4. 'EFF in charge; the ANC follows': Malema has Ramaphosa 'where he wants him' Business
  5. Fashion fail at Woolworths knocks profits Business

Latest Videos

‘They are family now, that’s what hurts’ - Landlord of foreign store owners
‘We are going after DA’s white man’ Julius Malema planned removal of Trollip ...
X