Workers who vandalised Eskom property in acts of sabotage meant to affect the power grid during a wage strike will have to face disciplinary action‚ the utility confirmed on Friday.

This has led Eskom to lodge a dispute at the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA)‚ to start an arbitration process on the matter.

On Friday‚ Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe confirmed that the utility had not compromised on this issue.