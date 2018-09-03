Business

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.
Image: Raymond Preston

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas is joining the board of directors at asset management company Sygnia. This follows his June appointment as an independent‚ non-executive director at the MTN Group.

Sygnia said in a statement on Monday that the appointment is one of three changes to its board and‚ while subject to the necessary approvals‚ was in effect from September 1.

Jonas‚ 58‚ who recently testified at the commission of inquiry into state capture‚ served as deputy finance minister between 2014 and 2017.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and sociology from Bloemfontein’s Vista University and a Higher Diploma in Education from Rhodes University in Grahamstown.

Jonas is currently one of four independent Presidential Investment Envoys‚ appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to promote foreign investment in South Africa.

The other board changes proposed include that of Andre Crawford-Brunt as a non-executive director with effect from November and its deputy CEO‚ David Hufton‚ as an executive director to the board of Sygnia with effect from September.

Crawford-Brunt‚ who spent 22 years at Deutsche Bank‚ is currently the managing partner at Braavos Partners.

