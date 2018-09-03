Sasol has activated contingency measures to minimise potential disruptions to its operations following the start of a go-slow by trade union Solidarity on Monday.

Solidarity is unhappy about an employee share scheme which excludes white employees.

Sasol said it received notification from Solidarity of its intent to strike on Monday.

“In this respect‚ we have activated contingency measures to minimise potential disruption to our operations.

“Currently‚ parts of our Secunda and Sasolburg operations are busy with planned maintenance shutdowns‚ and activities in this respect continue as scheduled. Planning for these shutdowns is an ongoing annual process‚” Sasol said in a statement.

It said its operations that were not part of the annual maintenance shutdown were continuing as planned.

“We continue to monitor the situation. Our priority is ensuring that all personnel are engaged to ensure safe and ongoing operations‚” Sasol said.

Solidarity CEO Dirk Hermann said the union was satisfied with the protest action‚ which began on Monday morning with sit-ins and work-to-rule action‚ where employees do no more than is required by the rules of their contracts.

“This is part of the build-up to the full strike in Secunda on Thursday‚ where we will have a large protest. Everything is according to plan‚” Hermann said.

Hermann said Sasol was busy with the annual maintenance shutdown and its workers knew exactly where to withdraw their labour.

“I cannot see how Sasol can say there is no disruption as there is a shutdown‚” Hermann said.