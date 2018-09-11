Sasol's Inzalo scheme will be delisted on Tuesday next week after a cash payout of over R1.3-billion to its public shareholders on Monday‚ September 17.

Each Sasol Inzalo Public (SIPBEE) shareholder will receive R85‚63 per share (less dividends withholding tax of 20%‚ if applicable)‚ the Sasol Inzalo Public (RF) Limited company said in a statement.In 2008‚ when Sasol Inzalo was created‚ it was with the objective of providing black South Africans with the opportunity to own a portion of Sasol.

Sasol Inzalo was launched at a Sasol share price of R366 per share in September 2008 and there were several categories of participating shareholders including employees - who got them for free - and the Sasol Inzalo Public (SIPBEE shareholders) - who paid R18‚30 or R36‚60 per share.