The rand rallied on Friday morning‚ putting it on track for its best weekly gain against the dollar since December.

The rand benefited from a favourable global environment in particular‚ while a slightly upbeat assessment of the South African economy from ratings agency Moody’s also boosted sentiment.

The dollar continued its retreat on global markets‚ benefiting the rand and other emerging-market currencies.

The retreat in the dollar coincided with a decision on Thursday by the Turkish central bank to aggressively raise interest rates‚ which helped take the pressure off the lira and its peers.

“The question now becomes whether [emerging-market currencies] have a definite change of momentum or if this is just a knee-jerk reaction to the events in Turkey‚” said Andre Botha‚ senior currency dealer at TreasuryOne.