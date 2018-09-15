Telecommunications giant Vodacom has demanded access to the Competition Commission's "current market research" into data in other African countries being cheaper than in South Africa.

The commission and the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) are investigating the price of data with the aim to bring costs down and make it more affordable for the poor.

The demand is among hundreds of submissions to the commission‚ some of which TimesLIVE has seen. The majority raise concerns about how the poor have to pay more for data than the rich.

Vodacom claims in its submission that research done for it concluded that benchmarking of data prices [to other countries] was complex and that significant variations in key economic and geographic factors across countries made it difficult to draw conclusions from cross-country comparisons of prices.

"South Africa offers one of the best ‘value for money’ in relation to mobile data services."

The commission will announce this week that public hearings into data prices will begin in October and that it has been granted an eight-month deadline extension so it can successfully conclude its inquiry.

The commission's inquiry‚ announced in August last year‚ was meant to have been wrapped up two weeks ago. It will now wrap up on March 31 next year.

Andreas le Roux of the DG Murray Trust‚ a grant-making foundation‚ has argued for zero-rating mobile data costs associated with accessing information‚ as well as apps and tools provided by public benefit organisations‚ to help benefit the 30-million South Africans living in poverty‚ "who according to Stats SA survive on R992 a month".