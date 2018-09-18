Ramaphosa not planning on mass layoffs in public sector to fight recession

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday there would be no mass layoffs of public sector workers as his government considers various ways to pull the economy out of a recession that has rattled the rand and investor confidence.

The economy slipped into recession in the second quarter for the first time since 2009, data showed in August, a stinging blow to Ramaphosa's pledge to revive the economy and reduce record-high unemployment after a decade of stagnation.

In June, the National Treasury said it was considering layoffs and early retirement packages for staff in the public sector to avoid breaking its pledge to cut spending after unions clinched above-inflation wage increases.

"The mass retrenchment of public sector workers is not under consideration," Ramaphosa said at trade union federation Cosatu's electoral conference in Johannesburg.