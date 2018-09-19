Set free by Naspers, MultiChoice plots path

Discarded by its globe-trotting parent Naspers after more than three decades, African pay-TV heavyweight MultiChoice Group is facing an uncertain future.

The broadcaster of English Premier League soccer and hit dramas such as Game of Thrones will be spun off by Naspers in Johannesburg next year, creating a newly listed company. Estimated valuations by analysts and investors have ranged from $5 billion to $6.6 billion — plus the potential for dividends — compared with zero as part of the wider Naspers empire.

Naspers shareholders receiving stock in the new company will be hoping MultiChoice can continue to find subscribers willing to pay R959 ($64.60) a month, as streamers such as Netflix target similar customers with good broadband connections. There’s also the challenge of stabilizing and improving the business in the rest of Africa, which has dragged down profit in recent years as economies struggle.