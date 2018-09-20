Nigeria softens on MTN as it seeks to end $8 billion dispute

Nigeria wants to end a dispute with MTN over a claim that Africa’s biggest wireless carrier illegally transferred $8.1 billion out of the country, an indication relations between the two parties have started to thaw.

The Central Bank of Nigeria made the accusation late last month, plunging the South African company into a crisis that’s wiped almost a third off its share price. MTN has since provided additional information that may lead to an “equitable resolution,” a spokesman for the authority, Isaac Okorafor, said in an emailed statement late Wednesday.

Four banks — Standard Chartered Plc, Citigroup Inc., Stanbic IBTC Plc and Diamond Bank Plc — have also provided further detail on the transactions that will be reviewed by the central bank, Okorafor said. The quartet were fined about $16 million between them for enabling the allegedly improper transactions.