Business

How Sars overhaul was devised in a series of meetings

25 September 2018 - 12:25 By Amil Umraw
Tom Moyane. File photo.
Tom Moyane. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

Parts of Tom Moyane’s new operating model‚ which has been blamed for destabilising the South African Revenue Service‚ were devised in a series of meetings before he was appointed commissioner.

The commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance at the revenue collector on Tuesday heard how Bain and Company – appointed by Moyane to assess Sars and make recommendations on how to renew the organisation – met the now suspended commissioner a year before his appointment to discuss his “professional goals”.

According to an affidavit by Bain managing partner Vittorio Massone – parts of which were read at the commission – the first meeting between him and Moyane took place in October 2013. Moyane was appointed as commissioner in September 2014.

At the meeting‚ Massone presented an “outside-in” document to Moyane entitled SARS 2.0‚ which showed the results of an assessment conducted by Bain on the revenue collector‚ using public information. It also made recommendations on changing the organisational structure.

Sars might not be able to collect 40% of outstanding tax

It emerged at the Tax Indaba on Monday that the South African Revenue Service (Sars) might not be able to collect about 40% of outstanding money from ...
News
13 days ago

What was tax man Tom Moyane doing in Russia?

Mystery surrounds a trip that Tom Moyane‚ suspended revenue service boss‚ took to Russia in November 2017.
News
25 days ago

“In order to transform Sars into an innovative revenue and custom agency‚ SA government will have to run a profound strategy refresh and focus on execution to reach SARS real full potential‚” an executive summary of the assessment reads.

The report stated that Sars’s governance model was too “concentrated” and recommended an assessment and reshuffling of the executive within Moyane’s first 100 days in office.

Massone was expected to testify before the commission on Tuesday but cancelled on Friday last week‚ saying he was ill and out of the country. In his place was Bain vice president and general counsel Stuart Min‚ who said the company was not aware of the extent of the meetings between Moyane and Massone before they were contracted to Sars.

Min said Bain’s head office in Boston did not know about the meetings at all.

Most read

  1. 'EFF in charge; the ANC follows': Malema has Ramaphosa 'where he wants him' Business
  2. Judgment ends era of the R10 repossessed home in SA Business
  3. WATCH | Explainer: What does the recession mean for South Africa? Business
  4. Attend UJ’s cloud-based debates on the Fourth Industrial Revolution’s effect on ... Business
  5. In the black! Monday payday for Sasol Inzalo's shareholders Business

Latest Videos

Snake handler rescues python wedged in car’s engine
Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
X