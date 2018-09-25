The rand was little changed on Tuesday morning‚ showing signs of consolidation after recovering strongly in the past week. The value of the local currency gained 4% against the dollar‚ in its biggest weekly gain since December.

But its recovery may have come too late to stave off the expected increases in fuel prices in October.

The situation is not helped by elevated international oil prices‚ as Brent crude crossed the $80 a barrel mark for the first time in four years‚ after major producers reportedly opted not to increase supplies during their scheduled meeting at the weekend.