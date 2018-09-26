KPMG loses more SA staff, clients from Gupta fallout

KPMG is continuing to lose staff and clients in South Africa more than a year after issuing a public apology for some of the work it did in the country, according to people familiar with the matter.

A team responsible for US cross-border transactions in Africa quit because of limited workflow, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public. The drop off in work and departures are a consequence of the fallout from corruption allegations that engulfed former President Jacob Zuma and his friends the Gupta family last year, the people said.

In addition, Dimension Data Holdings Plc became the latest firm to desert KPMG, passing an R80-million auditing contract to rival Ernst & Young, the people said. KPMG confirmed that Dimension Data changed auditors in June. Dimension Data didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The latest revelations show KPMG is struggling to restore trust since being criticised last year over work done for the Gupta family, who are accused of using political connections including Zuma to siphon off state funds. The firm was also forced to withdraw the findings of a report it compiled for South Africa’s tax agency that was used as evidence in a police probe against former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.