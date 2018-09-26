Employment decreased by 69,000 quarter-on-quarter‚ from 9,817,000 in March to 9,748,000 in June this year‚ Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) announced on Wednesday.

StatsSA released its Quarterly Employment Statistics for June 2018‚ which stated that the contraction was largely due to decreases in the following industries: community services (-67,000 or -2.5%)‚ manufacturing (-13,000 or -1.1%)‚ mining and quarrying (-2,000 or -0.4%) and transport (-2,000 or -0.4%).

The statistics organisation said the electricity industry remained unchanged.

However‚ StatsSA said there were increases in the trade (7,000 or 0.3%)‚ business services (7,000 or 0.3%)‚ and construction (1,000 or 0.2%) industries.

StatsSA said the Quarterly Employment Statistics is an enterprise-based survey that collects information from non-agricultural businesses and organisations from approximately 20,000 units.